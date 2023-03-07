Actress Radhika Pandit, who is the wife of KGF star Yash, is celebrating her 39th birthday today. She was born on March 7, 1984, in Bengaluru (Bangalore then). Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the beautiful actress. After all, Radhika rules the hearts of fans. So on the occasion of her birthday today, let us take a look at her journey.

Very few people know that Radhika Pandit once wanted to become a teacher. Well, destiny had some other plans. She went on to become a popular actress in the South film industry. Now, tell us did you know that Radhika Pandit belongs to a film family. Her father Krishna Pandit Saraswat has been a film and stage performer for many years. Radhika entered the world of acting during her graduation days. She was approached by a friend to audition for a Kannada TV show. The TV serial for which Radhika was approached was titled Nandagokula. After this, Radhika worked in another TV serial which was called Sumangali.

Following her appearance in two TV serials, Radhika Pandit’s film journey started. Director Shashank cast Radhika in his 2008 film Moggina Manasu which marked her debut in the Kannada film industry. She then went on to act in many films such as Love Guru, Krishnan Love Story, Hudugaru, Addhuri and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, among others. She was last seen in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

Coming back to Radhika Pandit’s 39th birthday, she took to Instagram on Monday and shared an update regarding the same with her fans. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote that she will have a quiet birthday this year. She captioned her post, “For the first time, I’m going to be far from home for a quiet birthday tomorrow! I know this may disappoint my many lovely fans…so I’m planning an activity here, so I can still connect with you guys tomorrow…what say!!"

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Wishing Radhika a very happy birthday.

