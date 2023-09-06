'Didn't Have Money To Refuel My Bike Once': Actor Ganesh At Baanadariyalli Trailer Release

Ganesh Kishan, aka, Golden Star Ganesh is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry today. He made a name in the industry with the movie Chellata (2006) as the lead actor. It also starred Rekha in the lead role. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam movie Pulival Kalyanam and gave him a huge platform to showcase his acting talent. It paved the way for his next film in the same year which was Yogaraj Bhat’s Mungaru Male. His breakthrough performance shot him to immense fame.

He proved his acting mettle which swayed the hearts of the cine-goers. After Mungaru Male, he featured in movies like Gaalipata, Cheluvia Chittara, Circus, Bombat Krishna, Ullasa Utsaha, Aramane and others which have brought immense success to the actor.

Recently, he opened up about his difficult days before he became an actor during the trailer release event of Baanadariyalli. Ganesh was born in Adakamaranahalli, a village in Nelamangala of Bangalore Rural district in Karnataka. He belongs to a humble family with no filmy background. He was born to a mother who hails from Bellary and his father is from Uttarakhand. He was not financially strong and had a tough time before his career took off.

While at the event, he shared that he was not ready to relocate to Bengaluru from Adakamaranahalli as he did not have money to refuel his bike. It was at this time that famous screenwriter-turned-director Preetham Gubbi and his mother helped him.

Before making his debut on the silver screen, Ganesh was known for hosting a comedy show on TV. His dialogue Namskara Namskara Namskara is still remembered by his fans. It was his screen presence, sense of humour, anchoring skills and persona that charted the course for him to become a popular actor.

Baanadariyalli, directed by Preetham Gubbi, is the first Kannada film ever to be filmed in Maasai Mara, Kenya. The team also roped in members of an entire village there in the movie. Reportedly, the shoot was challenging especially due to the language barrier. The movie uses a bit of the tribe’s language too in the movie.