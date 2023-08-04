'Die With Good Memories': Actress Sruthi Priya's Husband's Post Viral After His Death

Tamil TV actress Sruthi Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekar died at the age of 30 on Wednesday. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack while he was at home. The reports added that he was immediately rushed to the hospital but he could not be resuscitated.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Now his Instagram post is getting viral on social media. Arvind Shekar earlier shared an Instagram Reel on his timeline from their Parisian trip which the couple took last year.

The video beings with Sruthi looking through a telescope to the next frame of the duo enjoying the city’s view from the top of the Eiffel Tower. The clip also has a selfie taken by Arvind with his wife and both are seen twinning in black with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. The caption of the post has gained much attention from the fans. “One year of Paris. Die with good memories, not with unfulfilled dreams," he wrote.

One of the fans commented, “Omg…your Caption. Sorry brother!! It’s extremely difficult to move on!!"

Arvind’s last post is with his wife Sruthi as they lip-synced into a hilarious trendy video.

Sruthi Shanmuga Priya announced the news on social media by sharing a picture of herself along with her late husband. She penned a long note to pay tribute to Arvind. The actress wrote, “It’s just the body that parted. But Your soul and mind surround and protect me now and forever! Rest in peace my love Arvind Shekar. My love for you is getting more and more now and we’ve already had a hell of a lotta memories with each other that I’ll cherish for a lifetime. Miss you and love you more Arvind! Feeling your presence next to me.”

Arvind was a fitness coach and model. He was crowned Mr Tamil Nadu, last year. On the other hand, Shruti starred in popular Tamil television daily soap operas including Bharathi Kannamma, Nadaswaram, Vani Rani, Ponnoonjal and Kalyana Parisu.