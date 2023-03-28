Digangana Suryavanshi Says Some People 'High on Sadistic Pleasure', Recalls Being 'Pulled Down' | Exclusive

Digangana Suryavanshi recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming web series Showstopper. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about the same and revealed that the series revolves around a small-town girl and her big dreams. She mentioned that Showstopper is a ‘very inspirational’ story and showcases how a girl becomes ‘somebody from nobody’ in the fashion industry.

However, on being asked if her role in Showstopper will be similar to that of Kangana Ranaut’s role in the 2008 film Fashion, Digangana refused and added the two cannot be compared.

“No, I don’t think it is anything which can be compared with ‘Fashion’ (the movie). To begin with, we have not presented fashion, as an industry that is dark. Of course, there are pros and cons to every industry but the show brings a lot more," she said.

The 25-year-old actress also talked about how the fashion industry is always looked down upon. She argued that there are pros and cons in every work field and explained that people tend to consider the fashion or the showbiz industry dark only because they are always under the spotlight.

“There are pros and cons to every industry. The fashion or entertainment industries are always under the spotlight. If you put too much light, you are able to see things better. There are so many other things that are not right in society but there’s not much light on it. If you see a crime-based show or read newspapers, you realise there are so many other incidents happening around you. They have nothing to do with the entertainment industry," Digangana told us.

“I think as people, let’s just accept that some of us have been very corrupt and have distorted our as well as others’ lives. If you say it is only in the entertainment industry, it’s wrong. I think it’s everywhere and the struggle is real everywhere," the actress added.

Sharing further details about her encounter with such ‘corrupt’ people, the former Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera actress added, “I have definitely encountered many such people who I never want to see in my life ever again. I mean, I can write a book about it. I think people did whatever they did to me in person. Some people tell you certain things but then, you are not in a position to answer back. It is only the kind of work you do later that’s a slap on their face."

Digangana also shared how ‘a lot of people’ tried to ‘pull her down’. “There’s pulling down, demotivating about your life or career, telling you that you are not good enough. I think this is a really common phenomenon. As far as I understand, people enjoy doing this. They are really high on sadistic pleasure," she shared.

However, the actress concluded by saying, “I find myself very lucky that I have very close bonds with my mom and dad. They tell me about other aspects, they tell me that it is not the end of the world." Digangana also mentioned that she tries to take ‘every criticism in a good way’ but when she realises that it is ‘messing up’ with her, she shuts it down.

