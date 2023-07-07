Dileep And Anupam Kher-starrer Film Voice Of Sathyanathan Gets U Certificate

The upcoming Malayalam film Voice of Sathyanathan, directed by Raffi, is all set to hit the big screens on July 14. And now, another update is out in the public domain regarding the film. As per the reports, the censor board has cleared the film with a U certificate. Voice of Sathyanathan boasts an impressive star cast starring Anupam Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Dileep, Joju George, Makrand Deshpande, and many others. This film is billed to be a comic entertainer set against a political background.

Muzik247 unveiled the trailer of this film on June 23 and the audience loved every bit of it. Dialogues like, “I am the epic mischief of the lord in the recent time," have excited the buzz around the film. It also shows how the lead protagonist frequently suffers from a slip of the tongue problem and unintentionally speaks out many things. There is another excellent dialogue that goes like, “You have a standing out voice, but it’s the voice of a common man, no one listens to the voice of a common man." The trailer has received 3.8 million views till now. Watch it here:

The teaser of Voice of Sathyanathan was also released some time back and struck a chord with the viewers. It begins with a voiceover that indicates caution due to the mysterious nature of the lead character’s past and shows Joju George in jail. It ends with a violent fight scene set in the prison which builds the anticipation for a thrilling experience.

For those who are familiar with the work of Raffi and Dileep, the humorous tone in Voice of Sathyanathan’s teaser was somewhat similar to their earlier films. These films are Punjabi House (1998) and Thenkasipattanam (2002).

The director Raffi has also penned the screenplay, story and dialogues of Voice of Sathyanathan. Jithin Stanislaus and Swaroop Philip are in charge of the cinematography while Shameer Muhammed is the editor of this film. Ankit Menon scored the music while Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics. 14 Eleven Cinemas, Badushaa Cinemas and Graand Productions have backed Voice of Sathyanathan.