Dilip Kumar 2nd Death Anniversary: A Look Back at How Prominent Personalities Paid Tribute to the Icon

DILIP KUMAR 2ND DEATH ANNIVERSARY: It has been two years since the Bollywood industry mourned the loss of its legendary superstar, Dilip Kumar. On July 7, 2021, the legendary actor, 98, passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Revered as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar left an unforgettable legacy through his mesmerizing performances in timeless classics such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Gunga Jumna, and Mashaal, to name a few. His extraordinary talent deeply touched the lives of countless individuals.

In 2021, as the world grappled with the tragic news, heartfelt tributes poured in from fans, colleagues in the industry, and politicians alike.

Here’s how the film fraternity, politicians and other celebrities paid tribute to his remarkable legacy.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world.” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting." – Kamal Haasan

“What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it’s done, with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way His love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like him." – Jeetendra

“Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India." – Former President Ram Nath Kovind

“An institution has gone, whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar’." – Sanjay Dutt

“Shared many moments with the legend, some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor.” – Ajay Devgn

“To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. Dilip Kumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him." – Akshay Kumar

“His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come." – Rahul Gandhi

“There will never be another like you. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you’ll be missed dearly.” – Sachin Tendulkar

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98.