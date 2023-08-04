Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar Share a Hearty Laugh In Never-Seen-Before Photo Dropped By Saira Banu

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar left an indelible mark on the Hindi film industry with his versatile, soulful voice. He lent his voice to many iconic songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Yeh Shaam Mastani to name a few. As this Friday marks the late singer’s 94th birth anniversary, veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram to share a photo of the singer with her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Saira captioned the black-and-white photo, “Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favourite films such as SAGINA and PADOSAN." In the never-seen-before photo, Kishore and Dilip can be seen standing in a recording studio, sharing a hearty laugh.

Fans took to the comments section to express their love and appreciation. One fan wrote, “I cannot explain how many times I have seen Padosan, the more I watch that, the more my thirst for watching the film keeps deepening. Ma’am I loved your role so much & Ma’am, one thing which I also like about Kishore’da was that he considered our idol Dilip Kumar sahab as HIS FAVOURITE INDIAN ACTOR, even above his elder brother ‘Dadamuni’."

Another fan wrote, “Dilip Saab and Kishore ji are looking so happy together… enjoying the music, making melodies and eternal memories." “I am so glad to see you making such a beautiful post on the 2 greatest Kumars - one of acting & the other of singing, on this auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of one of the greatest singers of the millennium - one & only Kishore Kumar sahab," added another fan.

Kishore Kumar was not only an iconic singer but also a versatile actor, producer, director and screenwriter. He made his acting debut with the 1946 film Shikari and then went on to work with veteran actors like Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Nutan. Reportedly, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up to make a biopic on Kumar Kumar’s life, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.