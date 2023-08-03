Dilip Kumar’s Iconic Bungalow To Be DEMOLISHED 2 Years After His Death? Shocking Details Revealed

It has been two years since the Bollywood industry mourned the loss of its legendary superstar, Dilip Kumar. On July 7, 2021, the legendary actor, 98, passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Revered as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar left an unforgettable legacy through his mesmerizing performances in timeless classics such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Gunga Jumna, and Mashaal, to name a few. His extraordinary talent deeply touched the lives of countless individuals. After two years of his passing, a report has surfaced revealing that his Pali Hills bungalow will be undergoing a massive transformation.

As per a report by Indian Express, Dilip Kumar’s family are in consensus to demolish the late megastar’s house and have given their approval to build a swanky residential project in its place. According to the portal, Dilip Kumar’s family has partnered with realty developer Ashar Group for the luxurious project. The project will reach its completion stage by 2027 and will also consist of a museum to commemorate his stellar life and achievements on the ground floor with a separate access.

The project that is estimated to generate a revenue of Rs 900 crore will be erected on an expansive half-acre land parcel in one of the most posh locations of Mumbai. The project will cost a whopping 1.75 lakh square feet of total construction area that will come with eleven separate floors. The plot in question has been embroiled in legal disputes for years. Earlier, the family of the deceased megastar had levelled allegations against a real estate firm for forging documents with the intention of taking over the property. However, after a long drawn legal battle, Saira Banu had announced back in 2017 that she finally won the case and the ownership of the iconic bungalow.

With all the legal issues out of the picture, as informed by the Ashar group, the construction can begin unhindered.

Interestingly, Dilip Kumar was famous for playing characters that had a tragic ending. Film buffs started to refer Dilip Kumar as the ‘Tragedy King’ after he delivered hits like Mela (1948), Andaz (1949), Deedar (1951), Devdas (1955), Yahudi (1958) and Madhumati (1958). Other hits of his stellar career include Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram aur Shyam (1967) and Kranti (1981). But, it was the 1960 magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam that had established Dilip Kumar as a superstar of the Hindi film industry. Dilip Kumar’s affair with his Mughal-e-Azam co-star Madhubala was also widely reported at that time.