Diljit Dosanjh Creates History As He Rocks The Coachella 2023 Stage With His Performance; Watch

It is no secret that apart from being a stellar actor, Diljit Dosanjh is also a gifted singer. The 39-year-old has now created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. While he and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi made their debut at the festival, several other global icons including also rocked the Coachella 2023 stage.

On Sunday afternoon, Diljit took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his Coachella performance. For the special concert, the actor-singer donned a black Kurta and Tamba, a traditional outfit for men in Punjab. While he performed his numbers and danced on stage, the crowd including American DJ Diplo was seen grooving to his beats.

In another post, Diljit shared glimpses of his backstage preparations at Coachella. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a funky blue co-ord set with a black hat. “SOUND CHECK #coachella," he wrote in the caption.

Every year, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, hosts the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a celebration of music and the arts. The interesting line-up of artists for the festival also includes Pakistani singer Ali Sethi. Besides him, there are also international artists, including BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean and Underworld.

Coming back to Diljit, the actor will be starring next to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Producer Rhea Kapoor had earlier shared, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

