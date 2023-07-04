Diljit Dosanjh Film Ghallughara Gets 21 Cuts, CBFC Orders 'Provocative, Communal' Dialogues Removal

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal have been cast in the upcoming film tentatively titled Ghallughara. However, recent reports suggest that the film has received an A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, along with 21 requested cuts.

Direction by Honey Trehan, the film draws inspiration from the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a prominent Sikh human rights activist during the tumultuous period of Punjab’s insurgency in the 1990s. Diljit Dosanjh will portray the lead character, Jaswant Singh Khalra, in the film.

As per a report from a daily, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recommended a total of 21 cuts in the film. The CBFC claims that certain portions and dialogues in the film are provocative and communal, with the potential to incite violence and radicalise Sikh youth. That apart, the CBFC has expressed concerns about the film’s potential impact on the country’s sovereignty and its foreign relations. As part of their decision, it has also ordered the removal of specific dialogues and the film’s title.

Reports suggest that RSVP Films, the production company led by Ronnie Screwvala, has filed an appeal under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act with the Bombay High Court. The appeal challenges the requested cuts in the film, citing a violation of Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for July 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, Diljit also has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila in the pipeline. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. It tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers, having achieved immense popularity as a best-selling musician. As per reports, Diljit and Parineeti have also lent their voices to some of the songs in the film.