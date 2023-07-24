Diljit Dosanjh Film on Jaswant Singh Khalra Undergoes MASSIVE Change Amid CBFC Controversy?

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal will soon be seen sharing the screen space together, in a film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film titled Ghallughara, has however been mired into controversies owing to its storyline and hence had a trouble getting CBFC clearance. Buzz is that, the film has undergone a title change and will also be premiering at TIFF before it’s release in India.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the central board of film certification raised various objections to certain portions of the film, and even suggested 21 changes, which includes removing few dialogues. The film has now been titled to Punjab 95. Protesting about these cuts, producer Ronnie Screwvala has even filed an appeal to the Bombay High Court.

A source close to production house informed that, “It will be first screened for the audience at TIFF in September, and an official announcement on it will be made soon. The makers are excited to take their film to a prestigious festival like TIFF, and most likely the premiere date will be September 11. Furthermore, the film has also been retitled to Punjab 95, and an official announcement of that too will be made in a few days.” Reportedly, the Honey Trehan directorial has been trying to obtain the Censor Certificate since December last year.

In the past, Ronnie Screwvala has backed many content-driven films including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sonchiriya and The Sky Is Pink. Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the actor will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.