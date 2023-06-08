CHANGE LANGUAGE
Diljit Dosanjh Gives Savage Reply to Tweet Claiming He And Taylor Swift Were 'Being Touchy' On Date

June 08, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift are grabbing headlines on social media.

Diljit Doshan and Taylor Swift reportedly went on a dinner date in Vancouver, as per an unverified tweet. Now, the Punjabi singer has reacted to the tweet.

Diljit Dosanjh was in for a surprise on Wednesday as he stumbled upon an unverified tweet which claimed that the Punjabi actor-singer went on a dinner date with American pop star Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada.

Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed at the Coachella in the US, shared a savage tweet in response to the unverified post that read: “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’."

Responding to the tweet, Diljit wrote: “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There’s a thing called privacy)." Diljit’s response left his followers in splits. One user said, “Diljit wants Kylie Jenner." Another one commented, “Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift?? A ship I never knew existed… But I want it to sail."

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila which tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers, having achieved immense popularity as a best-selling musician.

Diljit Dosanjh had earlier shared that portraying the lead character of Chamkila has been an incredibly challenging journey. Diljit had also said that he considers it a privilege to have lent his voice to Rahman’s music, hoping that his renditions have done justice to the maestro’s vision.

