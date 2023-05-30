Diljit Dosanjh Goes Turban-less In New Chamkila Video, Kiara Advani Flaunts Her New Luxury Car

Ever since Netflix announced the inclusion of Amar Singh Chamkila in its impressive lineup of upcoming films, it has created a lot of buzz. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. It tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. The makers dropped the trailer recently.

For More: Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh Evokes Goosebumps as Amar Singh Chamkila, AR Rahman’s Music Wins Hearts

Kiara Advani is an owner of a brand new car. The Satyaprem Ki Katha star was seen making her way to a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Tuesday evening in her new luxury car. A black Mercedes, Kiara was seen stepping out of the shiney ride and heading to the dubbing room. Although much details are not available about her car, it seems like this is Kiara’s first big buy since she married Sidharth Malhotra.

For More: Kiara Advani Steps Out in Her New Luxury Car, Her First Big Buy After Marrying Sidharth Malhotra; Watch

An old video of late choreographer Saroj Khan talking about her fallout with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Saroj claimed that Salman was apparently “upset" with her because she gave “better dance steps" to Aamir Khan in their 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna. The video, which is now going viral on Reddit, is from Saroj’s old interview with Zoom. In the video, Saroj explained how she had a major fallout with Salman, so much so that the actor refused to work with her.

For More: When Saroj Khan Recalled Her Major Fallout With Salman Khan: ‘Roti Allah Deta Hai… Tu Nahi’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni are childhood friends. Not many people know that the two once studied in the same school in Assam and were reportedly classmates too. An old picture of Anushka and Sakshi from their school days has surfaced online in which the two can be seen posing together. During those days, the actress studied at St. Mary’s School. It is the same school where Sakshi Dhoni also studied.

For More: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni Are Childhood Friends, Studied In Same School; Here’s Proof

Aamir Khan made his way to the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai and was seen performing bhagra at the event. A video of the actor is now going viral in which Aamir was seen dancing to the dhol-tasha organised for the trailer launch and even matching steps with the background dancers at the venue. He surely reminded us of DJ from Rang De Basanti.

For More: Aamir Khan Breaks Into Bhagra With Gippy Grewal at Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral