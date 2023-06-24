Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mentioning Him At Luncheon For PM Modi

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioning him at a luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart f

During a luncheon hosted by the US State Department and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday with PM Narendra Modi in attendance, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke of of India’s presence in their daily lives. He said, “Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga."

Shortly after the statement, Diljit took to Twitter to share a video clip of Anthony Blinken’s speech. In the post, which included Indian and American flags, Diljit refrained from adding a caption. The video was shared on Friday night.

The 39-year-old created history this year by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila which tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers, having achieved immense popularity as a best-selling musician. The actor will also be starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Producer Rhea Kapoor had earlier shared, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”