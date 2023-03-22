Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut's jibe; RRR producer DVV Danayya ignored for Oscars?

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut attacked him. The Udta Punjab star took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic note about Punjab after Kangana warned him for ‘supporting’ Khalistanis amid Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

Good news for all Rishab Shetty fans! The actor-filmmaker has started working on the sequel of his superhit film, Kantara. On the occasion of Ugadi, Hombale Films took to their social media handle to share that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. The production house wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates."

An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt has gone viral again on social media. The video is from the time when Aishwarya was promoting her 2018 film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The Guru actress had, in an interview with a media outlet, said that Alia Bhatt gets only “good opportunities and work” in her lap because of the support she gets from filmmaker Karan Johar.

Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s famous black jacket with a steel arm from the movie Shahenshah? The jacket became a fashion statement in late 1988. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan responded to one of his friends in Saudi Arabia who thanked the actor after receiving the iconic jacket. In a post, the actor’s friend wrote, “To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world of all time, you are an honour not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot."

RRR continues to make news even after a year of its release. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, recently won an Oscar in Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards which took place in Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 in India).Now, as per a report in Siasat.com, Rajamouli had reportedly “proposed RRR producer DVV Danayya, Ram Charan and Jr NTR share Rs 25 crore each for the Oscar promotions." However, Danayya reportedly refused Rajamouli’s offer.

