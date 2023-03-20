Punjabi songs are the life of marriages and parties and are the heartbeat of millions of youth. Be it AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde or Diljit Dosanjh Desi Daroo, each has its fanbase. The passion for music is such that it touches millions of hearts and this passion has made some singers not only popular but also rich.

Punjabi music is one of the most popular genres in the world and has also benefited Punjabi singers immensely. New-age singers like Jazzy B and Diljit Dosanjh have lived up to the expectations of the youth. Let’s take a look at the Punjabi singers who are at the peak of their fame and their net worth.

Sharry Mann: Sharry Mann studied civil engineering before he opted for singing full-time. He sang his first song Yaar Anmulle in 2011, which became an instant super hit. He then sang several hit songs like Chandigarh Waliye, Sohne Mukhde, Bhul Jayin Na, Yenkne and Cute Munda to name a few. According to media reports, he owns assets of more than Rs 643 crore, which is equivalent to about $78 million.

Gurdas Maan: Gurdas Maan started his career after a producer approached him to perform on the song Dil Da Mamla Hai on DD National. This was his big break. He recorded albums like Wah Ni Jawaniye, Chugliyaan, Yaar Mera Pyar and Peerh Prahoni. He is the first Punjabi singer to have won the National Award for Best Playback Singer. According to media reports, Gurdas Maan has assets worth about Rs 453 crore.

Jazzy B: Jazzy B was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and brought up in Canada. Jazzy B made his singing debut with the album Gugiyan Da Jora in 1993. Later, he became popular by singing songs like Jugni, Fukraa, and Glassy. According to media reports, the net worth of Jazzy B is around Rs 412 crore

Hardy Sandhu: Hardy Sandhu was initially a cricketer. He was a part of the 2004 Under 19 Cricket World Cup team. He left cricket due to injury and got into singing. He came into the limelight after singing the songs like Superstar, Dance Like, Jee Karda, Titliaan Warga and Bijlee Bijlee. According to media reports, his net worth is around $ 21 million, which is more than Rs 173 crore.

Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh’s first album Ishq Ka Uda Aada was released in 2004. He got his first break with the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’s single called Pee Pa Pee Pa. Apart from singing he has also acted in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is around Rs 165 crore, which is equivalent to $20 million.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: One of the most well-known Punjabi singers is Honey Singh. In 2011, the single Gabru from his album International Villager topped both the official BBC Asian charts and the Asian music charts. His super hit songs include High Heels, Break Up Party, Blue Eyes and First Kiss. According to sources, Honey Singh’s total net worth is $25 million, which is equivalent to INR 207 Crores.

