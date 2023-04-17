Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella Debut Leaves Bollywood Stars in Awe; Kareena Goes 'Uff'

Bollywood celebrities can’t stop raving about Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella performance. Diljit’s electric performance at the music festival has earned praises from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon

Diljit Dosanjh created history by being the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is among the biggest live music events globally. Upon his performance, many Indian celebrities have gone on to congratulate the singer-turned-actor. Alia Bhatt has posted a video of Diljit’s performance on her Instagram Stories and captioned it as “Epic!" Alia and Diljit collaborated in the movie Udta Punjab along with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor posted Diljit’s video on her Instagram Stories and applauded him. She captioned it, “The OG. Ufff," along with a red heart, star and star eyes and star emoji, and tagged Diljit. He later re-shared it on his Instagram with folded hands emoji to express his gratitude.

Sonam Kapoor, along with the snippet, wrote, “It’s crazy! I wish I was present there." Diljit’s music at Coachella had DJ and music producer Diplo dancing among the crowd.

Arjun Kapoor, who is presently vacationing in Germany with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, also expressed admiration for “G.O.A.T" Diljit.

Kriti Sanon too shared the video on her social media handle and wrote, “Vibe", she added, “Fab as always." Take a look at her Instagram story below:

Diljit was a part of the first weekend’s day two lineup, which included appearances by international music icons like Blackpink, Labrinth, Charli XCX, and Kid Laroi. Coachella and the artist shared the initial post together. Diljit Dosanjh wore an all-black outfit. Along with the video, he wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh got Sahara shining." Numerous Bollywood stars and other musicians praised Diljit for his professional success in the caption section. Meanwhile, the singer-actor is gearing up to appear in The Crew, alongside Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The movie’s filming began recently and is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The movie, which is a comedy and centres on the lives of three ladies, is set against the backdrop of the faltering aviation business. However, their lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a series of unfortunate events and lies.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here