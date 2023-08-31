Diljit Dosanjh's New Song Palpita With Latin Sensation Camilo Is Musical Fusion At Its Best

In an exciting musical rendezvous, Diljit Dosanjh and Colombian sensation Camilo have dropped their debut track together, titled Palpita. Camilo shared this thrilling news on his Instagram, announcing that the song was released on August 31st. The song ‘Palpita’ is reportedly a part of Coca-Cola’s global music series, Coke Studio. It is an original creation that beautifully merges two different cultures. Camilo sings in Spanish, while Diljit sings in Punjabi, proving that music has the magical ability to bridge gaps between languages and connect people from distant corners of the world.

Singer Camilo could not contain his excitement, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses and expressing his awe when Diljit took the microphone. He even thanked Coca-Cola for making this incredible collaboration possible.

Through his caption, he expressed that collaborating on this song with Diljit Dosanjh was one of his best experiences ever. He also wished to see his fans in India very soon. As soon as he posted the series of videos and photos, Camilo’s fans flooded the comment section with love and excitement for his work.

A fan wrote “I will always love Camilo, always with you. All your songs are masterpieces, especially when they are in different languages. We love you. We are proud of you." Many others commented that they were eager to listen to the song and anticipated it to be a blockbuster.

Camilo Echeverry, known more popularly as Camilo, is a singer and musician. In an interview with Punjab News Express, he shared that he has a deep fascination with Indian culture and traditions. He visited India once and instantly fell in love with it. He has long admired artists like Diljit who are spreading their music, culture, and sound worldwide. Collaborating with Diljit was a dream come true for Camilo, and he praised not just the song but also the warmth of Diljit’s personality and the richness of his melodies.

Camilo is no stranger to accolades. He boasts five Latin Grammy awards and three Grammy nominations, solidifying his position as a pop sensation.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh, known for his Punjabi and Hindi music, is gearing up for his next big project – the Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra, set to hit screens in 2024. Dosanjh, not stopping at just this musical collaboration, has been dropping hints on Instagram about more exciting international partnerships, including American rapper Saweetie, Australian singer-songwriter Sia, and rappers A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and NLE Choppa.