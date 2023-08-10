Diljit Dosanjh's Pictures With American Rapper Saweetie Spark Collaboration Rumours

Diljit Dosanjh, with his superb vocal skills, has not only impressed the Indian audience but also bagged the opportunity to collaborate with many international artists. The popular Punjabi singer has already collaborated with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for Chauffer, Anne Marie for Peaches, and Diamond Platnumz for Jugni. And now, the excitement among Diljit Dosanjh fans has reached a fever pitch as he teased fans with a series of pictures hinting at a possible collaboration with the American rapper Saweetie. Just a few hours ago he uploaded the post featuring Saweetie recording a song.

Trying to be mysterious about the new music venture, Diljit Dosanjh revealed nothing about the collaboration in the caption. He just added two flower emojis to the post. The first picture captured Saweetie holding a cell phone in her hands to recite the lyrics, engrossed in recording the secret song. A microphone was in front of her and she had headphones on. Saweetie sported white hair, dressed in an oversized dice-printed, charcoal grey sweatshirt and a pair of white trousers.

Diljit Dosanjh made an appearance at the back of the studio room, looking at his phone. He was seen in a black vest. The next pictures showed the Proper Patola singer having a fun interaction with Saweetie and his musical team. Saweetie was also seen reviewing the recording along with music editors. In the last few slides, Diljit shared some candid pictures of himself, lounging on a couch and on the balcony, reading a booklet.

On Twitter, fans of Diljit Dosanjh expressed their eagerness towards the possible collaboration. While many dropped multiple red hearts and fire emojis, one Twittearti claimed, “This Album will be more like a Albomb.” In this context, it is important to mention that Diljit Dosanjh will be launching a much-anticipated music album titled Ghost very soon. He has been treating fans with snippets of the upcoming venture. Judging by his pictures with Australian singer Sia and American rapper Julius Dubose, speculations are rife that Diljit might be collaborating with these artists for his album Ghost. An official confirmation is however awaited.