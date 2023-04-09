Dimple Kapadia Joins Forces With Homi Adajania For Her OTT Debut Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Details Inside

Dimple Kapadia enthralled everyone with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. The actress who is known for playing impactful roles in films like Ajooba, Rudaali, Dil.Chahta Hai, Luck By Chance, Dabangg and Cocktail is gearing up for her digital debut with an upcoming series titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. Dimple Kapadia has reunited with Being Cyrus director Homi Adajania for this project and the same will get released on May 5.

Spilling beans about the show, Dimple Kapadia told Bollywood Hungama, “Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It’s a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative, which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it’s got some of the most colourful characters you’ll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy director Homi Adajania’s mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head.”

Homi Adajania further added, “You remember the line ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created. Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos.”

Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film which garnered great reviews as well as became a box office hit featured the veteran actress alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary and others.

