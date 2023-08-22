Dimple Kapadia Mobbed Outside Single Screen Theatre, Fans Ask if She Watched Gadar 2 or OMG 2

Dimple Kapadia got mobbed outside Mumbai’s famous Gaiety-Galaxy cinema complex on Tuesday evening. The veteran actress appeared to be getting out of the iconic theatre after watching a film. Dimple was seen wearing a loose white shirt with a pair of black pants and topped it off with a bucket hat. She was seen carrying a handbag. As she was stepping out, she was greeted by a mob of cameramen.

The actress tried to find her way through the crowd while they got busy clicking her pictures. The video of the same surfaced online and fans began to wonder which movie she went to watch in the theatre. The theatre is currently screening Sunny Deol’s OMG 2 and Dimple’s son-in-law’s film OMG 2.

Watch the video below:

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashed at the box office on August 11. Despite the clash, both the films have done well at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Whereas, speaking about OMG 2, Taran said on Monday, “Critical acclaim is important… But audience validation is the ultimate reward… #OMG2 puts up a SOLID SHOW in Weekend 2… To withstand a GOLIATH like #Gadar2 is a humongous achievement… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 113.67 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Meanwhile, Dimple was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, on the big screen. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. On the OTT platform, Domple was seen playing the lead in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.