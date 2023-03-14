Dimple Kapadia has almost become a fixture in big Bollywood movies, taking on pivotal parts. After appearing in Brahmastra last year and in Pathaan this year, the actress is now winning hearts as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the recently released rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The onscreen bond and mother-son chemistry between Dimple and Ranbir is being hailed by the audience.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was shot during peak winters in Delhi and the veteran actress was apparently pretty unaffected by the cold temperature. A source revealed that she was quite unfazed by the harsh weather and took a shower in cold water every day.

“The cast and crew were shooting during the peak winter season, while both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor would be layered in winter wear after the director said cut, surprisingly Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, would still be in her costumes. She used to be unfazed by the cold weather in Delhi. Later, she shared her secret that she used to bathe in ice-cold water each morning, and we were shocked," the source said.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ released in theaters last week. The film has managed to entertain the audience and also earn good box office returns. Cinema halls have been witnessing great footfalls from the very first day. The film is well garnished with a lot of family emotions, situational comedy, a refreshing take on romance, heart-winning music, superb punches and dialogues.

Coming on the screen for the first time, the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is garnering immense love from the audience. The film also serves the audience with an ensemble star cast including Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, who all are truly a treat to watch on screen.

