Dipika Chikhlia Greets Fans As Sita Amid Adipurush Controversy; Users Say 'No One Can Replace You'

As Adipurush continues to create ripples at the box office quite contrary to the criticism it has received, Dipika Chikhlia who played Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, surprised her fans with a reel of herself dressed as Sita. The actress still continues to heap love even now owing to her portrayal.

On Monday, Dipika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip that was basically a montage of videos and pictures of herself clad in Saffron saree, praying in front of the idol and caressing the Tulsi leaves. She wrote in the caption, “This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played … Me … as sitaji …could not have asked for more."

Her fans who have always envisioned her as the real Maa Sita couldn’t control their emotions in the comment section. An overwhelmed netizen wrote,"Ma’am aapki ye ek reel poori Adipurush film par bhari padegi". Another one commented, “You are amazing my Sita maiyya! Always!!" Someone else said, “600 crore times better than anyone!" A fan also stated, “A true Sita Maa’s face for all of us Indians!"

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Meanwhile, the film has also been facing backlash over its ‘Jalegi tere baap ki’ dialogue. Earlier today, the makers also announced that they will make ‘alterations’ to the film’s dialogues. “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.