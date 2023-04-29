Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About ‘Sita’

DIPIKA CHIKHLIA TOPIWALA BIRTHDAY: Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala is a renowned Indian actress who has been captivating audiences with her exceptional acting skills for over three decades. She gained immense popularity for her unforgettable portrayal of Sita in the widely watched television series Ramayan and has been winning hearts with her elegance and poise ever since. Despite her remarkable achievements in the Indian entertainment industry, there are still many intriguing facets of her life that are yet to be discovered by the fans.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress:

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala made her debut at the young age of 16 with the movie Sun Meri Laila directed by Raj Khosla in 1983. She appeared in several other films as well. Despite these early appearances, it was her role as Sita in the popular television series Ramayan that catapulted her to fame and cemented her status as a beloved actress in Indian pop culture. Dipika Chikhlia’s role in Ramayan was highly appreciated by fans. However, many may not know that Dipika initially was hesitant to accept the role. It was her breakthrough role and made her a household name in India. The actress was born in a Maharashtrian family, and her father was a popular lawyer. She grew up in Mumbai and completed her education there. Dipika’s real-life husband, Hemant Topiwala, played the role of Laxman in Ramayan. Dipika has worked in several regional language films, including Marathi, Gujarati, and Tamil. She starred with Mammootty in Ithile Iniyum Varu, her debut Malayalam movie, in 1986. With Indrajith and Yamapasam, she made her cinematic debuts in Kannada and Telugu, respectively, in 1989. She has acted in more than 20 television series including Vikram Aur Betaal, Luv Kush, and Shri Krishna. The actress is a social activist and has been associated with several NGOs, including PETA and SNEHA Foundation. She has also worked towards the empowerment of women and girls in rural areas. Dipika is a proud mother of two daughters and has maintained a balance between her personal and professional life. She believes that family is the most important aspect of life and makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones.

