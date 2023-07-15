Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Reveal Son’s Name In Vlog, Deletes After Backlash

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21. The couple revealed the name of their child recently. They named the boy Ruhan, as shared by them in a recent vlog uploaded on Dipika’s channel. Ruhan in Urdu means kind-hearted, compassionate, and spiritual. The duo received a lot of hate comments for the name. Social media users were quite infuriated with the fact that Dipika had chosen a Muslim name for her child. She has now removed the vlog and fans are confused as to why she took this decision. They wish to know whether she had removed the vlog by mistake or did it after receiving hate comments. Dipika and Shoaib have not shared any response to these doubts expressed by the viewers. Some of the users also commented that Dipika need not remove the vlog, as almost everyone is aware of her son’s name now.

Fans are now looking forward to another update about Dipika and Shoaib’s son. The last post shared by them on Instagram was on June 26, where Shoaib revealed that they have embraced parenthood. “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins”, reads the caption.

The couple’s colleagues Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Sheth, and choreographer Shivani Patel congratulated them. Choreographer Tarun Nihalani, television actor Danish Kapai, singer Deepak Thakur and actress Shikha Chauhan also wished the little on.

Besides this happy development in their personal life, both Dipika and Shoaib are also a step ahead in terms of professional assignments. They acted together in a song named Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan, which was released on February 20, 2022.

Qalb Productions helmed this number.