Someone said it right, “Some people might be lucky in love right away, while others take a second chance and eventually find happiness". Hindi TV’s divas have proved it right. Many TV actresses may have had a failed marriage, but have found love a second time. From Dipika Kakar to Dalljiet Kaur, these television’s leading ladies are the perfect examples of people who had a successful second marriage. Here we have compiled a list of such actresses who have married twice and made us believe in second love.

Dipika Kakar’s personal life had not been a smooth sailing boat. In 2011, she married her beau Raunak Samson. Their marriage was short-lived, and the couple divorced in 2015. Dipika gave love and marriage a second chance when she married her co-star, Shoaib Ibrahim on February 22, 2018. Today, the lovely couple Dipika and Shoaib are expecting their first child.

Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor make a perfect couple. Their love story was not an easy or smooth one, particularly for Gautami. She was previously married to well-known photographer Madhur Shroff. Their marital bliss was short-lived due to severe compatibility issues. Gautami gave her heart to her co-star Ram in 2004, and the two are now living a happy life.

Shefali Shah, a former television actress — who is now dominating the big screens — requires no introduction. Shefali was earlier married to her co-actor Harsh Chhaya in 1997, with whom she had appeared in numerous television shows. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last long and the couple divorced in 2001. A few years later, Shefali married producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah for the second time.

Rucha Gujarathi rose to prominence after appearing in popular daily soap operas such as Bhabhi and Kkusum. She had been married twice. Rucha married her first husband Mitul Sanghvi in 2010, during the peak of her career. Their marital bliss did not last long and the couple called it quits in 2013. Rucha remarried Vishal Jaiswal for the second time in 2012. The couple were blessed with a daughter in 2020.

Dalljiet Kaur rose to prominence as a television actress after appearing in the serial Kulvadhu. While working on the same serial, she met her first love, co-actor Shalin Bhanot. The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their son Jaydon in 2014. Just a year after the birth of their son, Dalljiet filed for divorce against Shalin on the grounds of domestic violence, and the couple got divorced, with Dalljiet receiving custody of their son. In 2023, Dalljiet married UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel, who, like herself, was a single parent to his daughters from his previous marriage.

