Self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has dominated the headlines for a long time. Dhirendra’s followers had claimed that he has miraculous powers to read minds. The organisation named Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, which fights superstition, has repeatedly criticised him. Despite these contrasting views, Bageshwar Dham remains in the news. Now, he will be the subject of a film as well. Director Abhay Pratap Singh has taken the initiative to make a film on Bageshwar Dham. Abhay has revealed this in a conversation with News 18 Lokmat.

According to Abhay, the title of this film will be ‘Bageshwar Dham’ and he has also got it registered officially. This film will go on floors from next month. According to the schedule, it will be released on the occasion of Dussehra. Locations of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been finalised for the shooting of this film. Abhay said that his film will inform the viewers about all the charitable work done by the Bageshwar Dham. He has also penned the storyline of this film and will produce it under the banner of APS pictures.

As of now, Abhay has refused to spill the beans on who the lead actor will be. The director told News18 Lokmat that he is in talks with many celebrities from the Hindi film industry about essaying various roles in this film. Abhay said that soon, some of the renowned Bollywood celebrities will enact key roles in this movie. According to him, their names will be revealed soon.

Fans are looking forward to a successful box office outing from Abhay after his last release Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha. A comic drama film, it narrated the story of a person who comes to work in the film industry. Confusion crops up among some people regarding his massive earnings. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of the film. Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha was loved by the audience for its comic storyline and brilliant performances.

