Director Ajai Vasudev Turns Producer With Short Film Uyiru, Releases First Poster

Ajai Vasudev has become one of the most promising directors in the Malayalam film industry. The popular director started as an assistant director and worked on more than 25 films as an AD. He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Malayalam film Rajadhi Raja, starring Mammootty in the lead. His second film, Masterpiece, was also with the Malayalam superstar. He teamed up once again with Mammootty for Shylock, and all three of them became a huge hit at the box office. Now, the popular director has ventured into producing films and is soon coming up with a short film titled Uyiru. Recently, the makers also shared the first poster of the short film with the audience.

The first poster of Uyiru, produced by Ajai Vasudev and Asif MA, was released to the audience. The short film stars Maala Parvathi, Manoj KU, Faha Fatima, and Firuz Shamir in the lead roles. The upcoming project is directed by Shafin Sulfiker and looks like it is based on an interesting theme. Shafin Sulfiker has been working as an assistant director with Ajai Vasudev, and he shared the poster of the film on his social media.

Sharing the poster of Uyiru, he captioned it, “FIRST LOOK POSTER…NEED YOUR PRAYERS & SUPPORT. THANKS TO MY PRODUCER, GURU sree Ajai Vasudev" He also mentioned the crew in the caption who worked on the highly anticipated short film.

The cinematography of the short film is handled by Prasad Sz, and the editing work has been done by Jerin Raj.

Ajai Vasudev’s latest directorial effort, Pakalum Paathiravum, was released in theatres this year. The film was a neo-noir action thriller that starred Kunchacko Boban, Rajisha Vijayan, and Guru Somasundaram in the lead roles. The Malayalam film was a remake of the 2018 Kannada film Aa Karaala Ratri, with Karthik Jayaram and Anupama Gowda in the lead roles. Pakalum Paathiravum received a mixed response from the audience as well as the critics. Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban’s performance was highly appreciated in the film.

Currently, Ajai Vasudev is directing another Malayalam film, which is titled Nalaam Thoonu and stars Asif Ali and Neeta Pillai. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of the film.