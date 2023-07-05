Director Alphonse Puthren Teams Up With Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja For Tamil Film Gift

Writer-director Alphonse Puthren has gained a massive fan following among the audience in Tamil Nadu with his Malayalam film Premam. Alphonse is currently making huge strides in his career. He is going to make his second film in Tamil cinema. The film is titled Gift and Puthren has collaborated with the music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for it. Alphonse tweeted regarding Gift on July 4, which informed that the shooting of this film is in progress. As informed in the poster, Ilaiyaraaja has composed 7 songs and original soundtracks for Gift, produced by Raahul under the banner of Romeo Pictures.

There is a peculiar feature in the film’s poster, which is that the title is written in fidget spinners and cycle chains. Is this feature somehow associated with the theme of this film? Makers have not divulged any detail regarding this. Alphonse Puthren wrote this film and managed its editing and colour grading, which is mentioned in the poster. Actors Sandy, Kovai Sarala, and Sahana Sarvesh are part of Gift’s cast.

Gift marks the comeback of Alphonse Puthren to Tamil cinema after his Malayalam Tamil bilingual, Neram. Released on May 10, 2013, Neram received critical acclaim and was successful at the box office.

Producer Raahul revealed more information about it in an earlier conversation with The Times of India. Raahul said, “This will be a romantic film. We are currently in the casting stage and will announce the cast and crew in 10-12 days. While Alphonse will make this in Tamil, he is also planning to choose a pan-Indian cast so that the project can travel across industries.” Raahul had also added that Alphonse will get the film on floors by April end. He has informed in a tweet that Sony Music has bagged the audio rights of Gift.

Alphonse’s last film as a director was Malayalam film Gold, which was a box office disappointment. This film was released at the box office on December 1, 2022. Gold is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara.