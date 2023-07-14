Director Atlee's Throwback Photo With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral, Take A Look

Shah Rukh Khan starrer upcoming action thriller film Jawan has been making headlines since the movie was announced. The makers recently dropped the teaser mentioning it as ‘prevue’ for the film on July 10, and along with the actor, director Atlee has been showered with praise. With the recent release of the teaser for Jawan, an old photo of Atlee is also going viral along with it.

Atlee’s throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan, dating back to 2013, has resurfaced on the internet, capturing everyone’s attention. Initially dismissed by a troll as a photoshopped image, the picture has gained significance as Atlee went on to direct Shah Rukh Khan in one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

The photo, which has become a trending topic on social media, shows Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan together in 2013. Back then, many congratulated Atlee, while others questioned the authenticity of the image, speculating that it might be manipulated. Fast forward ten years, Atlee has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming pan-India film, proving that the old photo was indeed genuine.

< iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fatlee.kumar%2Fposts%2F1340240490117187%3A1340240490117187&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="478" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" > < /iframe >

Atlee’s journey as a director has seen remarkable growth, culminating in his collaboration with one of the biggest superstars in the country. Recently, Atlee posted a collage featuring the ten-year-old photo alongside a glimpse of his upcoming film. He included a comment from a user who previously dismissed the photo as “Photoshopped," labelling it as the “10-Year Challenge." The photo was reshared by one of his fans.

The post garnered widespread appreciation for Atlee’s achievements in manifesting his vision for Jawan and working with Shah Rukh Khan. It is worth mentioning that Atlee began his career as an assistant director under Shankar and made his directorial debut in 2013 with the film Raja Rani. He subsequently directed three successful films with Thalapathy Vijay - Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Atlee is set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a reportedly dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The shooting of Jawan took place in various locations that include Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Initially planned for a June 2 release, the film was postponed due to the pending post-production work. It is now slated to hit theatres on September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami.