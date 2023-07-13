Director Boban Samuel Starts Shooting For His Next Starring Soubin Shahir And Namitha Pramod

Malayalam filmmaker Boban Samuel has kickstarted the shooting of his latest movie, tentatively titled Abraham Movies Production No.13. The film’s production commenced with a pooja and switch-on ceremony held at Kumbidi, near Annamanada Abaam Tharavadu in Kochi, Kerala. The remaining portions of the shoot will also take place in Kochi. The movie features popular actors Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod in the lead roles.

Dileesh Pothan, Shanthi Krishna, Manoj KU, and Vineeth Thattil are among the other talented actors who will be part of the star cast. Additional renowned actors are expected to join the movie soon. The film is the 13th venture produced by Abraham Mathew under Abaam Movies. Soubin and Namitha have not shared any details about the film on their social media platforms.

The shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in the first week of August. The planned shooting locations include Mala (often known as Mala Thrissur), Annamanada, Kumbidi, and Mulanthuruthy. Noted music composer Ouseppachan has been roped in for the music, while Vivek Menon will handle the cinematography. Ajeesh P Thomas has penned the screenplay, and Jexson Antony has crafted the storyline. Although the film’s storyline has not been revealed yet, it is expected to be a feel-good entertainer.

Director Boban Samuel is making a comeback to direction after a gap of three years with this film. He has also worked as a writer on the project alongside Rajath and Jayan Naduvathazhath. Boban’s previous directorial venture, “Al Mallu," failed to make a mark at the box office. The film revolved around Nayana (Namitha Pramod), who seeks revenge after being betrayed by her potential fiancé, who also harms a dear friend. Despite having a promising premise, “Al Mallu" received mixed reviews from the audience. While the story was appreciated, some found the screenplay to be tedious and uninspiring. Currently, “Al Mallu" is available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.