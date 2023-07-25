Director Devan Tears Up After Valatty: Tale of Tails Receives Positive Response

Valatty: Tale of Tails marks the directorial debut of Devan. The film hit the theatres on July 21. The movie is narrated from the point of view of dogs. Valatty: Tale of Tails features many dogs, a rooster and actors like Raveena Ravi, Roshan Mathew, Dev Mohan, Soubin Shahir and Mahima Nambiar. The movie was released at a time when a stray dog menace was grabbing headlines in Kerala. Valatty: Tale of Tails has been well-received by the viewers. Recently, Devan shared a video to express his gratitude. He was extremely overwhelmed by the response of the audience to his movie, including the children who appreciated the work. He shared that he dedicated the last four years to this movie, which required a lot of hard work. Devan accepted that it is his first movie and he is open to constructive criticism. He shared that the film is receiving positive comments and he believes that he must have done something right if anyone feels that they should not throw a stone at strays. Devan was seen shedding tears of joy in the clip.

His heartfelt video caught the attention of Raveena Ravi, who is also part of the movie. She commented, “Oii !! You deserve all the love, for all the work you’ve done.. there’s much more to come.” A fan wrote, “Movie is a superb experience. Go take a break now. Have a good sleep.” One more commented, “Get good sleep too bro, we want more from you.” An individual wrote, “We love you so much, brother. Your hard work has paid off. You have done great work.”

Reportedly, the 11 dogs and a rooster form the central characters of the movie. The canine-centric movie required the dogs and the chickens to be trained for two years. Valatty: Tale of Tails’ filming is said to have taken 75 days; and its post-production work took almost a year to finish. The movie showcases a beautiful bond between the strays and the rooster.

In an interview, Devan revealed that he has not made the film to change anyone’s opinions about animals. He has just presented a story that has a certain innocence attached to the dogs.