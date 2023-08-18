Director Jeff Rowe Talks About Bringing Post Malone As The Voice of Ray Fillet; Here's What He Says

Paramount Pictures and Viacom18 Studios’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem is set to release pan India on August 25 in Hindi and English. The latest installment of the franchise is produced and created by Seth Rogen with Jeff Rowe helming the film as its director. The star-studded cast includes Jackie Chan, John Cena, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Brady Noon and Maya Rudolph. While so many great comedians made for plenty of improvisation and character development, one of Jeff’s favorite comedic moments came when working with singer Post Malone.

Recently, director Jeff Rowe recalled the incident with a smile and said, “We were desperate to have Ray Fillet in this movie because he’s one of our favorite characters." He then added, “But we couldn’t figure out what he would do in the film. I had this idea that he’d be like Matt Damon in Team America, where he just had the one line he’d say over and over. At the same time, there were conversations going on that Post Malone might be interested in doing something in our film. So I said, ‘Would he be interested in being Ray Fillet, and just singing that name really beautifully – as his only line – in the film?’ Unbelievably, he said yes!"

Seth’s producing partner James Weaver also said, “We were trying to figure out a joke for all the mutants." He added, “With (humanoid manta ray) Ray Fillet we said, ‘What is the joke?’ We wondered, ‘What if he just sings his name?’ Post was one of the last people to record. We had no idea what that was going to sound like. And then in the first screening, you just have Post Malone singing ‘Ray Fillet’ and it just can’t help but make you smile."

The film will follow the motley group of Turtle heroes as they try to win the hearts of New Yorkers while also battling an army of mutants.