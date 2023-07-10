Director Lenin Balakrishnan Unveils New Poster Of Lena-starrer Article 21

Malayalam actress Lena, known for her stellar body of work in films like Traffic and Ennu Ninte Moideen, is now ready for another Malayalam movie titled Article 21. This film will hit the big screens on July 28. Debutant Lenin Balakrishnan, who directed this film, unveiled one of its new posters on Instagram. It shows a passport-sized photograph of Tamil rag picker Thamarai (played by Lena) smiling for the cameras. Some hands with raised fists, denoting solidarity and power, are also visible in the background. Lenin added raised fit and red heart emojis in the caption.

Lena’s character’s look amped up the excitement around Article 21. She could be seen smoking and drinking in the first look poster of this film, which is based on a social issue. The poster also gave a glimpse of the filthy surroundings Lena’s character will be living in. The actress, with her paan-stained teeth, looks like she got completely into the skin of her character.

In an interview with The Times of India, Lena talked more about her character. She said that the role of Thamarai was the most challenging one in her acting career to date. She said that she had found every aspect associated with Article 21 difficult, whether it was the shooting in locations of this film or the filming process. Lena said that this was the most earthy character she had portrayed to date and that is why she found it an uphill task to essay this role.

Besides Lena, actors Aju Varghese and Joju George have also portrayed key characters in this film backed by Joseph Dhanoop and Praseena, under the banner of Walk With Cinemas. Ashkar is in charge of the cinematography, while Sandeep Nandakumar has handled the editing of the film. There are expectations that this film will talk about Article 21 of the Constitution of India. This article states that no person shall be deprived of his personal life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by the law.