Director Mahi V Raghav Responds To Comments Claiming Web-series Shaitan Is 'Vulgar And Violent'

Telugu crime drama web series Shaitan has been the topic of discussion since the release of its trailer on June 5. It evoked mixed reactions from the audience, some appreciated it while others called it vulgar and violent. The director Mahi V Raghav has now shared his opinion exclusively with India Today about the reaction of the audience.

Raghav said that it’s very subjective to talk about what is vulgar or violent. The director claimed that he has a body of work where there’s not been even a single censor cut because of anything vulgar. According to him, this is not a shortcut to get the audience to watch the series. He further said that he is trying to tell a story here. Raghav added that the tagline of Shaitan is “What you call crime they call survival" and he gives a non-judgmental view of the criminal.

The trailer of Shaitan gives an insight into a family of four people and what they do to survive in the most difficult circumstances. Actors Rishi, Shelly, Ravi Kale, Jaffer Sadiq, Lenaa and others have acted in the series. It will stream on Disney plus Hotstar Telugu from June 15.

Raghav is also looking forward to the sequel of his film Yatra, which is reported to be the biopic of the late former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Yatra was a great success in which Mammootty played the lead role. It was shot in Kerala and featured actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Sri Sudha, Suhasini, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh and others.

Raghav last worked as a writer for the comedy web series Saving The Tigers with Pradeep Advaitham. Directed by Teja Kakumanu, the series is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since April 27. Starring actors like Deviyani Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam and Chaitanya Krishna, it has received good reviews.