Director Maruthi Unveils The Ee Kaalame Song From Nachinavadu

Telugu director Maruthi Dasari has unveiled the melodious song Ee Kaalame from the movie Nachinavadu, directed by the debutant filmmaker Laxman Chinna. The song’s release adds another layer of allure to the film’s musical journey. Renowned veteran singer Javed Ali lends his voice to the song, with music composed by Mejo Joseph and lyrics penned by Harshavardhan Reddy. The song is now streaming on the Aditya Music platform.

Nachinavadu, produced under the Aenuganti Film Zone banner, features young actor Laxman Chinna in the lead role alongside Kavya Ramesh, K Darshan, Nagendra Arusu, and AB RP Reddy in prominent roles. With the latest release of the song Ee Kaalame, the film’s musical lineup gains even more appeal. The film has already released several songs, and this new addition is unveiled by director Maruthi Dasari.

In a Twitter video uploaded by the Aditya Music platform, director Laxman Chinna expressed his delight at having the song released by Maruthi Dasari. He emphasized that Ee Kaalame holds special significance for him as it is deeply connected to his own life experiences.

“The music by Mejo is of elite quality. I would like to wholeheartedly thank Maruthi for making the time and encouraging our team. We are releasing our film very soon," said debutant director Maruthi Chinna while conversing with the Aditya Music crew.

Director Maruthi also shared his thoughts on the occasion, mentioning that he felt a positive vibe from the song composed by Malayalam music composer Mejo Joseph. He also praised the film’s trailer and extended his best wishes to both hero and director Laxman Chinna and the entire team.

The movie Nachinavadu was released on August 18 and showcases the talents of cinematographer Anirudh and film editor K.A.Y Paparao.