Director Meher Ramesh Apologises After Calling Ajith’s Vedalam Cringe

Director Meher Ramesh has issued a statement in response to the backlash he faced for his remarks about the upcoming Telugu film Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam. The statement follows his previous comments comparing cringe-worthy scenes in the original film to those in the Telugu adaptation, causing displeasure among fans of Ajith, the star of the Tamil version.

Expressing his admiration for Vedalam, Meher Ramesh conveyed his respect for the film and its portrayal of a strong brother-sister bond. He highlighted the original director Siva and underscored his past experience remaking Ajith’s film Billa with Prabhas in 2009. Meher Ramesh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the Telugu adaptation, Bhola Shankar, which features the revered Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

I loved Vedalam when watched in 2015 and admired how the original story by @directorsiva sir showed strong bonding of a brother&sister, a sentiment that reflects with millions of people and wanted to show it our telugu audience.In 2009, I remade Ajith sir’s Billa with Darling… — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) August 8, 2023

The 2015 Tamil movie Vedalam, helmed by Siruthai Siva, starred Ajith in a dual role, featuring a character deeply devoted to his sister, played by Lakshmi Menon. Shruti Haasan played the female lead. The Telugu remake, Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, stars Chiranjeevi as the protagonist, alongside Keerthy Suresh as his sister and Tamannaah as his romantic interest. Chiranjeevi’s return in his second 2023 release after the successful Waltair Veerayya has heightened anticipation for Bhola Shankar, with a grand release scheduled for August 11.

Notably, the film has smoothly navigated the censorship process, securing a U/A certification without significant scene alterations. This positive outcome paves the way for an uninterrupted and immersive cinematic experience. The strategic promotional efforts undertaken by the film’s team have effectively resonated with the audience, amplifying excitement surrounding Bhola Shankar.

The movie’s distribution strategy encompasses a blend of independent and collaborative releases across diverse regions. Forecasts predict that the Ceded region is poised to contribute around Rs 13 crore domestically, while the Andhra region is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 37 crore. Overall, the projected earnings in Andhra Pradesh are estimated to approach Rs 50 crore, with the Nizam area accounting for a substantial Rs 25 crore. Collectively, the theatrical revenue is expected to reach around Rs 90 crore, further bolstered by a projected overseas collection of roughly Rs 15 crore. With promising prospects, Bhola Shankar is primed to make a resounding impact at the box office.