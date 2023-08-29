Director Mohan Raja Shares Promo Of Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara-starrer Thani Oruvan 2

Mohan Raja, Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara collaborated in 2015 for the blockbuster film Thani Oruvan. The action-romance drama completed its 8 years of release on August 28. To mark the occasion, the makers of the film stepped in with the decision to surprise the audience by announcing Thani Oruvan 2. A look at the special promo of the sequel confirms that Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

Sharing the captivating promo on social media, Mohan Raja tweeted, “On this #8yearsofThanioruvan proudly joining for the 3rd time with @Ags_production, 4th time with the lady superstar #Nayanthara AND 7th time with MY DEARMOST @actor_jayamravi for my 11th film #ThaniOruvan2 (sic)."

Thani Oruvan 2 will go on floors in 2024. Looking at the promo, it appears Jayam Ravi will lock horns with a new enemy in the upcoming sequel. The promo promises the film to be an edge-of-the-seat intense thriller. The remaining cast and crew of the film are likely to be announced shortly.

Thani Oruvan thoroughly entertained the audience with an enthralling storyline. The film’s storyline revolves around Mithran, an IPS officer. He is on a mission to expose Siddharth Abhimanyu who is a scientist and businessman. Siddharth is involved in various illegal activities.

Ravi Mohan, better known as Jayam Ravi, made his debut with the film Jayam. Earlier this year, on June 20, the actor completed 20 years in the industry. On the occasion, the director of the film Jayam and the actor’s brother tweeted, “#20yearsofJayam, it’s 20 years of your love in Us. #20yearsofJayamRavi #Jayam." As of now, Jayam Ravi is prepping for his next film Genie, directed by Arjunan. Arjunan Jr. will be making his debut as a director with the project.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is gearing up for her Bollywood project titled Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The highly anticipated will also mark the filmmaker’s first Hindi project. With Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Jawan will set the stages on fire on September 7 this year.