Director Narra Sivanagu Alleges Actor Suman Demanded Rs 2 Lakh To Attend This Event

Director Narra Sivanagu will venture into direction with Nata Ratnalu, which is currently in the post-production stage. A pre-release event of this film was organised on Wednesday, June 21 in Hyderabad. Former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest and unveiled the music of this film. On this occasion, Narra made sensational allegations against veteran actor Suman. The director said that he called Suman some time ago to invite him to the pre-release event of his film Nata Ratnalu. When Narra called the actor, his assistant picked up the phone and asked him to call again after 10 days. Narra added that Suman’s makeup man received the phone call when he again tried to connect with the actor. According to Narra, the make-up artist said that Suman will come to the event if you give him Rs 2 Lakhs. Narra said that he was disappointed to the core after listening to this demand. He said that the film industry is in a pathetic condition.

Narra also said that people who wish to make a career in the film industry face tremendous difficulties. He also faced such problems but eventually crossed them to become a filmmaker. Narra said that he had incorporated this real-life situation into the central theme of Nata Ratnalu. The director hoped that this film will perform well at the box office.

The TDP MLA Rao also shared his thoughts on this program and said that he has visited the music release events of many films. The politician took a stroll down memory lane and recalled visiting the success party of the film Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu. The celebration event was held in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. However, Rao said that he didn’t like Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu. Instead, the politician said he liked the films Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, and Mirchi. On being asked whether Nata Ratnalu will fare well at the box office or not, Rao said that he extend his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film.

Nata Ratnalu revolves around Sudharshan and Mahesh, who want to make it big in the film industry. However, their lives change after their names surface in a murder case.