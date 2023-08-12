Director Nelson Dilipkumar Reveals He Wanted This Superstar To Have A Cameo In Jailer

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Jailer was released on August 10 and is running successfully at the box office. Recently, the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar revealed an interesting detail regarding Jailer’s casting. He stated in an interview that he wanted actor Nandamuri Balakrishna to have a cameo in the film. Nelson Dilipkumar said, “Balakrishna sir was in my mind, but I was unable to design and fit his character into the script properly, and that’s why I had to drop it”. As soon as he shared this, netizens started sharing their feelings about missing out on watching two megastars sharing screen space. This would have also marked Balakrishna’s first cameo role in any film.

Some users feel that it would have increased the run time and that both superstars sharing screens in opposite roles could have made the film boring. Balakrishna’s followers were upset, stating that he could have played a role in the film. Nelson Dilipkumar expressed his desire to work with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the near future and said he will plan out a perfect role for him. This has raised excitement among Balakrishna’s followers.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a prominent actor and producer in the Telugu film industry. He has worked in more than a hundred films and is known for his performances in films like Simha, Akhanda, Gautamiputra Satakarni, and Narasimha Naidu. Balakrishna’s latest film, Veera Simba Reddy, was released on January 12, 2023. It has received an immense response from the audience. Despite facing backlash, the movie came out as one of Balakrishna’s highest-grossing films. The movie ran for almost 400 days, captivating audiences with its overall best performance with music and sound effects.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film titled Bhagavanth Kesari, will be released on October 19, 2023. Its teaser was released on June 10, and the audience is eagerly waiting for its release. It is expected to run successfully at the box office. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the film, and it is also assumed from the look of the film that it will be an action-packed drama. The makers had released the poster with the caption ‘I Don’t Care’.