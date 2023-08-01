Director Om Prakash Rao’s Next Titled Phoenix To Narrate A Female-centric Story

Director Om Prakash Rao works primarily in the Kannada film industry. He is a renowned filmmaker who is loved by the masses for films like Lockup Death, Huchcha, AK 47, Kalasipalya, and Ayya. Now, he is all set to entertain the audience with his next project. As per reports, Om Prakash’s next will deal with a female-centric subject. The film, which is already creating buzz, has been titled Phoenix. This commercial film is billed as an action thriller. Produced by Trisha Prakash under the Siriguru Chitralaya banner, Phoenix will feature actresses Nimika Ratnakar, Shilpa Shetty and Kritika Lobo in the lead roles. Phoenix will be Om Prakash Rao’s 49th Kannada film. It is likely to go on the floors in August. The film will also star Jagadish, Bhaskar Shetty, and Pratap. Written by Subramani, Phoenix will also feature Pradeep Rawat as the antagonist, along with Swastik Shankar and Anil Kumar.

Phoenix’s poster has already been released this Monday. As per sources, the story of Phoenix is based on modern women and what they have to go through in today’s times. Sadhu Kokila will be composing the music for Phoenix, whereas renowned director MS Ramesh will be contributing to the film by writing dialogues.

Nimika Ratnakar, popular for her song Pushpavathi from the film Kranti, shared her excitement to be a part of Om Prakash’s upcoming movie. While praising the director, she said in a recent interview, “Phoenix will be my second collaboration with director Om Prakash Rao after Trishulam, and I feel blessed to work with this veteran director.” Nimika’s film titled Trishulam is also gearing up for its release. The upcoming film also stars Upendra and Ravichandran in pivotal roles. Speaking about her experience of working with the actors in Trishulam, she shared in the same interview, ”Acting with Ravi Sir is a dream come true for me.”