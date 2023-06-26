Director Pawan Kumar Responds To Dhoomam Feedback In Now-deleted Instagram Post

Dhoomam, starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurli was released in theatres last Friday on June 23. It is directed by Pawan Kumar and is the first Malayalam film by the production company, Hombale Films. The film is getting mixed reviews from the audience on the first day of its release. People are posting their comments and views on social media. According to the comments, some have refused to watch the film entirely.

Director Pawan Kumar did not anticipate this response from the audience. So, he shared a video to talk about the film and the reaction it is getting. The reaction of the audience has seemed to affect the director. He said that if someone likes the teaser of the film if they like the poster of the film and are convinced then they should go to the theatre and watch the movie.

This movie deals with a social message which is the use of tobacco and how it not only affects health but also the lives of the people involved in such a thing. This one message has failed to touch the people. Some opinions will show that people have not been related to or touched by the work.

In the video, Pawan Kumar asked the audience to give the film a chance. He chose to make the video in English so that it reaches as far as possible. But the said video has now been removed from social media platforms. Pawan Kumar did not seem upset by the reaction of the audience.

The film is a good watch for those who love a thrilling story. Director Pawan Kumar has requested the audience to give his film a chance if they liked the teaser and the poster of the movie. The ones who look for a message, they will get it in the movie.