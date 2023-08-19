Director Sampath Nandi Launches VJ Sunny-starrer Sound Party’s Teaser

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 winner VJ Sunny is set to release his upcoming movie titled Sound Party. The film also features Hritika Srinivas as the female lead and is the debut project of Full Moon Media Productions. Sanjay Sheri, an accomplished writer, is making his directorial debut with this film. Director Sampath Nandi launched the teaser at an event on Friday. He said, “I’ve been associated with presenting some films. Similar to my role, Jaya Shankar is serving as the presenter for this movie. I hope this tradition continues. Sound Party’s teaser is quite impressive, and the music composed by Mohit is fantastic. When you watch the teaser, you will realise that this film might be another Jathi Ratnalu. While most people hold phones and cigarettes, Jayashankar stands out by carrying a book, a trait I admire. This is why I entrusted him to direct Paper Boy. I’m optimistic that Sound Party will achieve great success."

Producers Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra, along with presenter Jaya Shankar, are collaborating on this project.

Producer Ravi Polishetty said, “Sound Party is a complete entertainer brought to you by Full Moon Media Productions. Our entire team is confident that the audience will enjoy the teaser. I extend my gratitude to Sampath Nandi for unveiling it. We have big plans for a grand release of the film in September. Full Moon Productions is committed to nurturing young talent and crafting films with modern narratives. Expect a continuous stream of films from our banner going forward."

Sound Party showcases a variety of comedians, caught up in eccentric situations. The teaser concludes with a scene where the main character confuses the term ‘annum’ with ‘yanam’ (a place in Puducherry) during a job interview, adamantly refusing to be posted there. Sivannarayana, Ali, Saptagiri, Pruthviraj, Chalaki Chanti, Shailaja Priya, Prem Sagar, and Bhuvan Salur make up the ensemble cast of this entertaining film.

The teaser begins with a verse from the Bhagavad Gita that speaks of a person who has transcended all worldly attachments. The narrative revolves around a young man from a lower middle-class background who aspires to amass wealth, enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, and employs various strategies to realise his ambitions. He is also in a relationship and shares regular drinking sessions with his father.