Director Shankar Shares VFX Update On Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, See Pic

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is all set to grace the screen in the upcoming film Indian 2 which serves as a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The director of the film, Shankar, who also helmed the first instalment, recently provided an update on the film’s VFX progress. He shared a picture of himself amidst the VFX production set-up.

Notably, the VFX work is being undertaken in Los Angeles, USA, by the renowned Lola VFX Company (Lola VFX US Ltd), known for its exceptional work in Marvel films like the Captain America series and Ant-Man, showcasing impressive ageing and de-ageing processes. Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA."

Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA ✨#Indian 2 pic.twitter.com/816QYA7sCN— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 23, 2023

Rumours suggest that Kamal Haasan will be seen in a de-ageing process within the film. According to reports from ETimes, Kamal Haasan had to undergo a four-hour makeup session for the old look of Senapathy (his character in the first part), followed by an additional two-hour process to remove the makeup. It appears that the film will present both the young and old versions of the character and the actor is no stranger to such transformations, having previously had de-aging scenes in the film Vikram which, unfortunately, didn’t make it to the final cut.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 faced significant delays, with an incident in 2020 leading to the unfortunate death of several crew members, leading to a pause in production. Subsequently, the film encountered further halts due to reasons like the COVID-19 pandemic, legal disputes and cost overruns. Much later, the shooting finally resumed in August 2022.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film features a stellar cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Gulshan Grover. The cinematography has been done by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu. The editing of Indian 2 has been carried out by Sreekar Prasad, while the musical has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Indian 2 is being jointly produced by Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin, under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, respectively. Notably, the film’s digital rights have been acquired by Netflix for a staggering sum of Rs 200 crore, according to reports. The film is tentatively scheduled to release in April 2024.