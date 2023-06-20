Director Sukumar Unveils Ambitious Plans For Grand Sequences In Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel, is generating excitement among fans with its latest updates from the filmmakers. Allu Arjun’s remarkable performance in Pushpa left audiences captivated, and now director Sukumar is set to take the sequel to new heights with grand-scale scenes that hold immense significance for the film.

Pushpa 2 has dethroned Shahrukh Khan’s Jawaan to become the most anticipated film of 2023. A brand-new poster was released for the film which has elevated the anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts. In the poster, audiences can see a whole new look of Pushpa who is seen in a very unique attire but has the same intense gaze and expression on his face. The first look was also shared by the makers back in April where Pushpa is on the run after escaping jail. ‘Where is Pushpa?’ said the teaser, signalling his escape.

The film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule had a scene leaked recently. It shows the scale and action that the film is going to deliver. The leaked scene seems like a chase in the Swarnamukhi River where lorries filled with sandalwood are cutting through the water while being chased by Jeeps. This has taken the anticipation to a whole other level. Reports suggest that the scenes are going to be a major highlight of the film which comes during the interval.

There is also a lot of buzz around Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli. Additionally, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is reprising his role of inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In a BTS picture shared by the team, Fahadh, in his look and Sukumar seem to be in the middle of a discussion. These updates have made fans and moviegoers eager, more than ever for the film.