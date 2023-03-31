Director Vetrimaaran Criticises Rohini Theatre For Not Allowing Tribal Family Inside Hall

Rohini theatre’s management in Chennai has faced backlash for not allowing a tribal family inside the hall, despite the fact that they bought tickets for the show of Pathu Thala. Reportedly, the tribal family belonged to the Narikurava tribe. Several renowned names from have condemned this incident. The latest to do so is Tamil director Vetrimaaran. He shared a post on Facebook, writing that theatres had stopped the practice of untouchability a 100 years ago. Vetrimaaran said that it is a dangerous trend to practice untouchability by not permitting the working class inside the hall. He ended the post by writing that even though the tribal family was allowed in the hall later, it is condemnable that this incident happened.

Fans appreciated the filmmaker for raising his voice on this issue and even urged the Tamil Nadu government to seal the theatre. Some even asked Vetrimaaran to take up this issue in his next film. Vetrimaaran is known to make films on discrimination against people from lower strata of society. The characters in Vetrimaaran’s films are common folk. Fans even referred to him as a true revolutionary, who actually cares for the ideals.

https://www.facebook.com/VetriMaaranOfficial

After a lot of criticism over the incident, Rohini Theatre had to issue a statement clarifying its stand on this matter. Rohini Theatre tweeted that they have taken note of the situation which has unfolded before Pathu Thala’s screening. According to the theatre, Pathu Thala is censored U/A by the authorities. The theatre tweeted that children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. The theatre reasoned that permission was denied to the tribal family in theatres because they had children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10.

Let me come to your point. Dhanush 2nd son age was 9 or 10 during the release of darbar movie which is UA certified. Then how you can allow them ? #RohiniTheatre@RohiniSilverScr ? pic.twitter.com/Ukjs8WvLFQ— V i v e k _ 🦜 (@vivek18b_) March 30, 2023

Social media users exposed the hypocrisy of theatre. One of them tweeted that they had allowed Dhanush’s children aged 9 and 10 to watch Darbar, an U/A film. The user questioned why the rules were tweaked for Dhanush’s family then. Rohini theatre has not responded to this allegation.

Read all the Latest Movies News here