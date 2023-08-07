Director Vinayan Approaches Kerala HC Seeking Ban On 2022 State Film Awards Declaration

Director Lijeesh Mullezhath has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court requesting the cancellation of the 2022 State Film Awards announcement. Lijeesh claims that Ranjith, the Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, unlawfully intervened in the award decision and asserts that there is evidence to support this claim. The petitioner further alleged that Ranjith is ineligible to remain as the Chairman of the Film Academy.

The prior release of a voice message from jury member Nemam Pushparaj, alleging Ranjith’s influence on the state award decision, sparked considerable public outcry. Furthermore, another jury member, Jency Gregory, also made a similar claim.

In response to these allegations, Director Vinayan publicly disclosed voice messages and call records, aiming to demonstrate that Ranjith had interfered to prevent his film Pathonpatham Noottandu from receiving the award. This disclosure by Vinayan shed light on the matter and added to the controversy surrounding the State Film Awards.

With the petition filed in the High Court, all attention is now focused on the upcoming days when the court is expected to hear the case. Amidst the controversy, Ranjith found some support from the chairman of the jury, Goutam Ghose, who denied any external influences, asserting that the selection process was conducted in a free and fair manner. This statement has served as a saving grace for Ranjith, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing situation surrounding the State Film Awards.

It has been reported that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken action in response to filmmaker Vinayan’s complaint against Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith. The Chief Minister reportedly instructed the Department of Cultural Affairs to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Vinayan. The complaint accuses Ranjith of misusing his position to influence the jury of the 2022 state film awards. This move signals a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding the award decisions.

Following Vinayan’s complaint, the Movement of Independent Cinema (MIC), a collective of independent filmmakers and film enthusiasts in Kerala, has expressed scathing criticism against Ranjith. The MIC’s condemnation adds to the growing concern and scrutiny surrounding the allegations of undue influence on the jury’s decision for the 2022 state film awards.