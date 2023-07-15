Director Yogaraj Bhat Reveals The Meaning Of His Upcoming Film’s Title Karataka Damanaka

The upcoming film Karataka Damanaka unites stars Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu Deva for the first time. Directed by Yogaraj Bhat and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the movie has unveiled its promotional poster recently. Taking inspiration from the Panchatantra’s main characters, Karataka and Damanaka, this action-packed entertainer has generated curiosity with its intriguing title. Yogaraj Bhat recently revealed in an interview that in the past, two clever foxes named Karataka and Damanaka caused chaos in the forest and the entire country. Now, in the film, these sly foxes have taken the form of human characters. The accompanying warning on the poster has further increased the audience’s curiosity. Yogaraj Bhat’s comments have shed light on the film’s concept and offer insights into its intriguing title.

Karataka Damanaka has undergone extensive filming in diverse locations such as the outskirts of Bangalore, Kolar, Gauribidanur, and North Karnataka. It is currently in the final phase of shooting. Rockline Venkatesh plays the role of a police officer, while Priya Anand and Nishvika Naidu take on the female lead roles. The music for the film is composed by V Harikrishna, and the cinematography is handled by Santhosh Rai Pataje.

Shiva Rajkumar will also be seen in his upcoming film Ghost. The film’s recently released teaser exhibits a strong influence from the movie KGF. It showcases a foreign crew advancing towards a target with confidence. Their commander remarks that a previous team promised to complete the task in five minutes but never returned. As the team surrounds Shiva Rajkumar’s character can be seen enjoying a unique variation of pani puri with alcohol instead of pani, and remains unperturbed by the gunmen. He flicks a cigarette that causes a blast at a structure behind him, which is revealed to be a tanker. In the scene, Shiva refers to himself as OG, an abbreviation for Original Gangster.

Ghost, directed by MG Srinivas, takes place in the same universe as his previous film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. Described as an action-packed heist thriller, the movie follows the journey of a man seeking justice. Alongside MG Srinivas, the film features actors Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Prashanth Narayan, Archana Jois, Satyaprakash, and Dattanna. Ghost is scheduled to be released during this year’s Dasara festival.