Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, And Others Unite For Nostalgic Malang Reunion; Check Photos

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and along with others came together for a grand Malang reunion that left fans elated. The cast turned the clock back, sharing heartfelt moments and reliving the magic of their on-screen collaboration. The action thriller film was directed by Mohit Suri and also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Well, the photos of the cast reunion have gone viral on social media.

Disha Patani channelized her inner Barbie as she was seen wearing a pink colour short dress with a plunging neckline. She was looking very pretty with subtle makeup. Her hair was open and complimented the whole look. While Aditya Roy Kapur kept it cool in denim. He was looking handsome as he pose for the camera. Anil Kapoor also opted for comfy casuals and Kunal Khemu wore an oversized white tee paired with jeans. The whole cast was seen smiling.

Take a look at the photos here:

Disha Patani’s rumoured relationship with Aleksandar has been making headlines for a long time now. Recently, a video of the two surfaced online in which Disha was allegedly introducing Alex as her boyfriend to one of her friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has already wrapped up shooting for the film. Besides this, she also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in her pipeline.

Aditya Roy Kapur has also been making headlines for his alleged relationship with Ananya Panday. Their recent vacation pictures also went viral on social media. The couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is releasing this month and she is busy with promotion. On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in for Anurag Basu’s upcoming romance drama Metro In Dino. According to reports, the film is expected to release in March 2024.