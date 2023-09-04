Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Are The Gorgeous Best Friends And This Video Is Proof

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy who forged a deep friendship during Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers North America tour earlier this year, continue to captivate fans with their undeniable camaraderie. The dynamic duo are often seen hanging out with each other. Now, once again, Disha and Mouni were spotted enjoying a delightful evening at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, and the internet has been buzzing ever since. Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar was also seen joining them.

The video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows Disha Patani turning heads as she donned a long satin white slip dress, featuring delicate noodle straps. With her hair cascading down in waves and matching flat sandals, she added a touch of glam to her makeup. On the other hand, Mouni Roy opted for an easy-breezy yellow sleeveless dress. Her minimalist nude makeup perfectly complemented her radiant smile, and her hair was elegantly styled straight. Both carried stylish sling bags, and they didn’t shy about posing for the cameras. The two actresses giggled and laughed, providing a glimpse into their genuine friendship.

Fans wasted no time in showering the duo with love and admiration in the comment section. One user wrote, “Both Beauty," while another commented, “Always looking stunning both of them." Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Before getting inside their car, Mouni Roy also posed for pictures with her husband Suraj.

Furthermore, Mouni Roy also shared a photo of her outing on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actress posed alongside Disha Patani and Stebin Ben.

Workwise, Disha Patani will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action drama Yodha, where she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will be also seen in Nag Ashwin’s action drama Kalki 2898-AD alongside Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is all set to dazzle the silver screen with her upcoming projects. The actress will be seen in the highly anticipated crime mystery film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. Additionally, she will also be showcasing her versatility in Devang Bhavsar’s comedy thriller, Blackout, where she’ll be joined by the comedic genius Sunil Grover and actor Vikrant Massey.